CAF Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns edge past Zamalek

Mamelodi Sundowns have one foot in the CAF Champions League semi-finals following a 2-1 victory over Zamalek on Sunday.

Goals from Samuel Tiyani Mabunda and Khama Billiat, either side of a Mohamed Ibrahim strike, sealed all three points for the South Africans at Petrosport Stadium in Cairo.

Sundowns are three points clear of Zamalek at the top of the group after two matches ahead of next week's return game.