CAF Champions League: Mazembe meet Vita Club

In the final game of the Congolese domestic season on May 11, with away side Mazembe winning 1-0, home fans began throwing projectiles onto the pitch.

Police moved in and fired tear gas to try to diffuse the situation, but the fans panicked and began rushing towards the exits.

Fifteen people were killed in the crush, while 10 more were injured, and CAF president Issa Hayatou passed on his condolences to those affected by the tragedy.

"I would like to express my deepest sympathy on hearing of the untimely deaths of at least 15 people during the match of AS Vita and TP Mazembe," he said.

"Personally, and on behalf of the members of the African football community, I should be grateful if you could extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends and loved ones."

Somehow, under the most difficult of circumstances, the two will endeavour to play on this weekend, with Vita Club having won their opening Group A fixture while Mazembe lost theirs.

Al Hilal, winners over Mazembe on matchday one, travel to five-time winners Zamalek, who lost 2-1 to Vita Club on the opening day.

In Group B, the two sides who won their opening fixtures go head-to-head as ES Setif welcome CS Sfaxien to Algeria.

Sfaxien saw off Al Ahli Benghazi 3-1, while Setif beat ES Tunis 2-1, and both will be out to maintain their perfect start to the group stages.

Benghazi welcome Tunis on matchday two, although the game will take place in the El-Merreikh Stadium in Omdurman, Sudan, due to the political situation in Libya.