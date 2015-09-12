CAF Champions League Review: El Eulma break duck, USM Alger beaten

MC El Eulma escaped the infamy of going through the CAF Champions League group stages without a point, as they drew 2-2 at Algerian rivals ES Setif.

Kheireddine Madoui's Setif, the reigning African champions, could not finish their 2015 campaign on a high, conceding an 89th-minute equaliser at their Stade du 8 Mai 1945 home.

Setif were bound for their second win in Group B, after a Mokhtar Belkhiter own goal and Eudes Dagoulou strike saw them overcome a deficit.

Nadir Korichi's 11th-minute goal had given Sadi Nour El Dine's men some joy, but they needed Abdelmalek Abbes' late effort to finally snare their first point in six matches in the competition.

Belkhiter was credited with the assist for Abbes' goal as he went from villain to hero.

Already assured of top spot in the group, USM Alger blotted their perfect record as Al Merreikh claimed a 1-0 win at home.

Didier Libere's 14th-minute goal was enough for the Sudanese club to wrap up three consecutive victories in the continental competition.

Al Merreikh were already assured of second spot coming into the final matchday.

The fait accompli that was Group B on Friday stood in stark contrast to the finale awaiting Group A, with three teams - Moghreb Tetouan, Al Hilal Omdurman and TP Mazembe - all on eight points heading into Saturday's fixtures.