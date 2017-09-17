CAF Champions League Review: Sundowns snare first-leg advantage over Casablanca
Mamelodi Sundowns are on course for a CAF Champions League semi-final berth, but Al Ahli Tripoli require a result on the road to join them.
Mamelodi Sundowns' hopes of retaining their CAF Champions League crown remain on track following a 1-0 win over Wydad Casablanca in the first-leg of their quarter-final clash.
Ivory Coast striker Yannick Zakri poked home the only goal in the 71st minute to give the South African side a slender advantage ahead of next Saturday's return.
Meanwhile, Libyan outfit Al Ahli Tripoli face a tough task to reach the semi-finals after being held to a 0-0 home draw by a 10-man Etoile du Sahel.
The visitors suffered a setback when attacker Diego Acosta was sent off late in the first half, but they held on to take a scoreless draw back to Tunisia.
Here are the results of the 1st leg of quarter finals September 17, 2017
