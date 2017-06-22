CAF Champions League Review: USM Alger go top, Zanaco stay unbeaten

USM Alger moved top of Group B in the CAF Champions League as unbeaten Zanaco pulled clear on Wednesday.

Goals from Reda Bellahcene and Abdelkader Meziane saw USM Alger to a 2-0 win over Zamalek in a clash which ended with both teams reduced to 10 men.

Bellahcene headed in the opener just before the break for the Algerian hosts to give them a 1-0 lead.

Zamalek's Tarek Hamed was sent off after picking up a second yellow for a late challenge on Amir Sayoud, who saw red for retaliating with a push in the 61st minute.

The win was sealed for USM Alger when Meziane cut in from the left and found the top corner from 20 yards in the 87th minute.

Paul Put's USM Alger top the group on seven points ahead of Al Ahli Tripoli, who recorded a 4-2 win at home to CAPS United.

Saleh Al Taher scored a brace for the Libyan outfit as they also climbed to seven points, two clear of Zamalek.

Zanaco are three points clear atop Group D after a dramatic 1-0 victory at Cotonsport.

Saith Sakala scored a 91st-minute winner for Zambian visitors Zanaco.

In Group A, Al Hilal Omdurman drew for the fourth time, holding Etoile du Sahel to a 1-1 result.

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and ES Tunis played out a goalless draw in Group C.