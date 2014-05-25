CAF Champions League Wrap: Duo bounce back
Zamalek and Al Ahli Benghazi kickstarted their CAF Champions League campaigns with victories on Saturday, after first-up losses.
Egyptian outfit Zamalek denied Sudan's Al Hilal Omdurman 2-1 in Cairo, with Mohamed Abdel-Shafy the hero for the hosts.
Abdel-Shafy set up Zamalek's opener in the sixth minute, with his cross in from the left finding the head of Dominique Da Sylva - who nodded home.
Zamalek defender Yasser El Hanafi then handed Al Hilal a way back into the contest on 25 minutes, as he failed to control a long ball from the visitors - and Mudather El Tahir swept up the ball, rounded Zamalek goalkeeper Abdelwahed El-Sayed, and scored into an empty net.
Abdel-Shafy produced the magical moment on 81 minutes, however, as he took two touches before powering home a half-volley from the edge of the area.
Zamalek moved second in Group A, level on three points with leaders Vita Club - who have a game in hand.
Al Ahli Benghazi, of Libya, enjoyed a 3-2 win over ES Tunis - of Tunisia - in Omdurman, Sudan.
Edward Sadomba and Farag Mbarak put the 'hosts' two goals up at the Al-Merreikh Stadium inside 12 minutes.
Ahmed Akaichi had the response for ES Tunis in the 20th minute, however Al Ahli's two-goal buffer was reinstated just prior to the break when Moses Orkuma - provider of Mbarak's goal - struck.
Oussama Darragi pulled a goal back for ES Tunis with 12 minutes to play, but they could not find an equaliser.
ES Tunis are point-less through two games, while Al Ahli joined CS Sfaxien and ES Setif on three points in Group B, with the latter two teams to play one another on Sunday.
