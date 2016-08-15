CAF Champions League: Zamalek reach semi-finals

Bassin Morsi scored a second-half penalty as Zamalek defeated Enyimba 1-0 on Monday to seal their qualification to the CAF Champions League semi-finals.

Having beaten Enyimba in their previous meeting in June, Zamalek came into the game three points better off than their Nigerian opponents and needing only a draw to secure their qualification for the last four.

South African side Mamelodi Sundowns had already sealed top spot in Group B, while ES Setif were the other participants prior to their disqualification from the tournament.

Following their home victory, Zamalek will meet either Wydad Casablanca or ZESCO United in the last four.