CAF close to hosting decision on AFCON 2015

African football's governing body confirmed on Tuesday that Morocco would no longer host AFCON next year, following a stand-off with the Federation Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) over concerns surrounding the Ebola virus.

With CAF vehemently opposed to switching the dates and the FRMF eager to move the competition, it was also confirmed that Morocco will not feature in the tournament.

Hayatou explained on Tuesday that a new host is set to be confirmed this week while also defending the decision to strip Morocco of the competition.

Asked by France 24 whether there would be one host or a number of co-hosts, he explained: "Do not anticipate, wait for two or three days.

"Once you postpone this event, it will open the door for everybody to ask for a delay of any competition and we will no longer be credible and cannot organise anything.

"We will hurt our sponsors and partners. Everyone will say we are not ready and finally it is CAF that will pay the piper. That is what I told the Moroccans.

"We cannot sign our death warrant because if we postpone this event, it will be very deadly for African football."

Hayatou also went on to express his disappointment at the situation, stating that Morocco's planned hosting of the FIFA Club World Cup in December demonstrates their ability to host AFCON as well.

"We have been in contact with the FRMF," he continued.

"I led a delegation to Morocco and we had much dialogue with them that the Africa Cup of Nations, which is our main event, cannot be postponed because this is the credibility of the Confederation.

"They said the reason was Ebola but when we see also that Morocco is in the process of organising the Club World Cup, only 25 days before the Africa Cup of Nations, you understand that this is an argument that must be quickly erased.

"This has led us to this decision. I fully understand the position of CAF and it was absolutely necessary to end this standoff with the FRMF."