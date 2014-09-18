CAF Confederation Cup: Coton Sport eye revenge

In October last year the Egyptian giants beat the Cameroonians on penalties in the semi-finals of the continent's premier club competition, the CAF Champions League.

Vengeance will not be easy, though. Al Ahly will be filled with confidence after they beat arch-rivals Zamalek on penalties to claim their eighth Egypt Super Cup on Sunday.

The Cairo giants will also be keen to add to their 19 international club trophies, which has seen them being officially recognised by CAF this year as the most decorated club in the world.

With both AC Milan and Boca Juniors on 18 international club trophies, the addition of the CAF Confederations Cup this year should be enough to keep them on top for at least another season.

Coton Sport will be confident in their own right. They top the Cameroon Elite One league having won their last five matches in a row and also qualified for the Cameroon Cup finals after beating Etoa Meki last Thursday.

In the other semi-final first leg, Sewe Sport welcome the Democratic Republic of Congo's AC Leopards to the Stade Municipal in San-Pedro having never made this stage of a CAF competition before.

That didn't stop club chairman Eugene Diomande declaring: "Our ambition is to qualify for the final and win it."

He has the right to be bullish about his team's prospects as they have not lost at home in their last six matches and will still be buoyed by their superb 3-0 win over Nkana to secure their place in the final four.

AC Leopards will be no pushovers though. They know what it takes to go all the way having already etched their name onto the Confederation Cup trophy when they won it in 2012 after beating Djoliba AC 4-3 on aggregate.

The Congolese side have a habit of scoring four goals when they need to in this competition, after they beat ASEC Mimosas of Ivory Coast 4-1 to qualify for the semis and in the matchday five beat the other semi-finalists Coton Sport 4-0.

The Confederation Cup semi-final first legs between Coton Sport and Al Ahly, and Sewe Sport against AC Leopards both take place on Saturday with the return legs due on September 27.