CAF Confederation Cup: Sewe Sport 1 Al Ahly 1

The Egyptian side, who dropped into the competition after losing in the second qualifying round of the CAF Champions League, appeared to be on their way to a second victory in three group games when Moussa Yedan struck.

Midfielder Yedan opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time to put the visitors ahead in Abidjan.

But there was to be a late twist in the tale, which came as Christian Kouame equalised 12 minutes from time to earn a third straight draw for Sewe.

The result sees Al Ahly go into the tournament's near seven-week break above Etoile du Sahel - who briefly went top with a 4-3 victory over Nkana on Saturday - on goal difference only, with both teams locked on five points.

Meanwhile, Sewe are two points back in third, a further two ahead of Zambian side Nkana.

The reverse fixture will be played when the competition resumes on July 25.