CAF Confederation Cup: Sewe Sport 1 Al Ahly 1
Al Ahly returned to the top of CAF Confederation Cup Group B on Sunday, despite being held to a 1-1 draw at Sewe Sport.
The Egyptian side, who dropped into the competition after losing in the second qualifying round of the CAF Champions League, appeared to be on their way to a second victory in three group games when Moussa Yedan struck.
Midfielder Yedan opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time to put the visitors ahead in Abidjan.
But there was to be a late twist in the tale, which came as Christian Kouame equalised 12 minutes from time to earn a third straight draw for Sewe.
The result sees Al Ahly go into the tournament's near seven-week break above Etoile du Sahel - who briefly went top with a 4-3 victory over Nkana on Saturday - on goal difference only, with both teams locked on five points.
Meanwhile, Sewe are two points back in third, a further two ahead of Zambian side Nkana.
The reverse fixture will be played when the competition resumes on July 25.
