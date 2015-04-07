CAF reaffirms support for FIFA boss Blatter

Speaking at the CAF general assembly on Tuesday, Hayatou backed Blatter to secure a fifth term at the helm of world football despite the presence of three other candidates for the role.

Throughout his tenure Blatter has campaigned on behalf of African football, and was the driving force behind South Africa hosting the 2010 World Cup.

"During the last General Assembly of CAF in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 8 June 2014, Africa decided to totally support Sepp Blatter for a new term at the helm of FIFA," said Hayatou. "At that time, he had not even declared his candidature.

"At our gathering in Addis-Ababa on the 19 and 20 of September 2014, the CAF Executive Committee initiated a motion of support for the candidature of Mr Blatter.

"It came out as an exhortation made to all 54 member federations of CAF to guarantee their votes to him when the time comes. That time would be in Zurich in Switzerland on May 29.

"I am thus tempted to say to candidate Sepp Blatter that he is preaching to converts. His actions in favour of Africa speak for him. To us, he is still the man of the moment.

"Dear Sepp, Africa is comfortable having you. Africa stays with you!"

Prince Ali bin Al-Hussein, Michael van Praag and Luis Figo are the three men standing against Blatter in May's election.