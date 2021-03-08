Caf recap: Sundowns break Mazembe hearts, Chiefs claim first win
Mamelodi Sundowns ended the 74-match unbeaten home record of TP Mazembe with a 2-1, while Kaizer Chiefs claimed their first win in the Caf Champions League group stages over the weekend.
Saturday, 6 March:
TP Mazembe 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns
A stoppage time free kick by Lyle Lakay handed Mamelodi Sundowns a 2-1 victory over TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi on Saturday as Masandawana kept their unbeaten form in Group B of the Caf Champions League intact.
Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 Petro de Luanda
Eric Mathoho and Happy Mashiane scored a goal in each half as Kaizer Chiefs picked up their first win of the Caf Champions League group phase following their 2-0 victory over Angolan side Petro Atletico in Johannesburg on Saturday.
