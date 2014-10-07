CAF receives 2017 Africa Cup of Nations bids

Any nation wishing to put forward their nomination to host the biennial event was set a deadline of September 30.

The tournament's most successful side Egypt have submitted a bid, as have Algeria, Egypt, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Sudan and Zimbabwe.

Originally Libya were set to host the 2017 Cup of Nations, but they pulled out in August citing the unstable security situation in the country.

CAF's executive committee will now decide on the host nation during one of their 2015 sessions.

Outlining the criteria for selection, CAF released a statement that read: "Due to the limited time frame for the organisation of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, the CAF executive committee will focus on the host with acceptable infrastructure and facilities required [stadia, training grounds, accommodation, communications etc.] in making a decision."

Morocco will host the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, which begins in January.