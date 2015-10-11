CAF World Cup Qualifying Review: Ethiopia complete comeback to progress

Ethiopia bounced back from their surprise 1-0 defeat to Sao Tome and Principe to earn a commanding 3-0 win in the second leg of their World Cup qualifying first-round tie on Sunday.

Dawit Fekadu opened the scoring inside the first minute and Gatoch Panom's penalty just after half-time put Ethiopia ahead on aggregate.

Sao Tome fought for a leveller but Ramkel Lok's strike with 15 minutes to play secured the victory in Addis Ababa.

Kenya eased their way into the next round after a 0-0 draw with Mauritius in Nairobi.

Bobby Williamson's side triumphed 5-2 in the first leg and played out a simple stalemate on Sunday to progress.

Tanzania, meanwhile, survived a scare to progress 2-1 on aggregate despite going down 1-0 to Malawi in their trip to Blantyre.

Blue Eagles midfielder John Banda scored the only goal of the game shortly before half-time but Tanzania held on to secure their spot in the next round.