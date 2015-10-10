CAF World Cup Qualifying Review: Madagascar take the advantage

Madagascar took a big step towards securing a place in the second round of World Cup 2018 qualification with a 3-0 triumph over Central African Republic.

Central African Republic missed out on the chance to play the first leg at home due to violence in Bangui, so both fixtures were instead scheduled to play in the Madagascan capital of Antananarivo.

And the side from the Indian Ocean island took the lead after just 27 minutes with a goal from Michael Rabeson.

Njiva Rakotoharimalala added a second six minutes before the interval and captain Johann Paul rounded off the victory in the 65th minute, leaving Central African Republic with a huge task to overturn the deficit with Senegal awaiting the winners of the tie in the next round.

Eritrea fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Botswana, coached by former West Ham defender Peter Butler.

Galabgwe Moyana put the visitors ahead in the 22nd minute and the advantage was taken into the interval.

The midfielder was withdrawn after 59 minutes but Botswana soon made sure of the win through Joel Mogorosi in the 64th minute.

Finally, Sierra Leone failed to follow up a draw with Africa Cup of Nations 2015 winners Ivory Coast in September with another positive result as they suffered a 1-0 loss against Chad.

Leger Djimrangar scored the only goal in N'Djamena following a goalless first half, inflicting coach Sellas Tetteh's first defeat as coach of the west-African side.

Sierra Leone will host the return leg in Nigerian city of Port Harcout as they remain banned from home fixtures due to the Ebola outbreak.