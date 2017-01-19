Cafu: Resurgent Brazil can challenge world's best

Brazil great Cafu believes the South American giants have shown they are again capable of competing with the world's best.

Tite's team are flying high in World Cup qualifying, topping the CONMEBOL standings by four points after winning eight of 12 matches.

It comes after a difficult period under Dunga, with Brazil knocked out in the Copa America Centenario group stage after reaching the quarter-finals a year earlier.

Cafu, a two-time World Cup winner, said Brazil's recovery under Tite had been strong.

"The Brazilian team is totally able to fight, in an equal base, for a place, with any other national squad," he told Omnisport.

"We've come from difficult times with Dunga.

"After that, we managed to bring the real soccer, through Tite, with great achievements."

Brazil resume their qualifying campaign with matches against Uruguay and Paraguay in March.