‘Having to play under the pressure of being the new Roberto Carlos, who was also my role model, made joining Real Madrid even harder’ Marcelo opens up on what it’s like to replace an icon

Replacing a bona fide legend is never an easy task at any club, not least at Real Madrid.

Roberto Carlos spent 11 seasons at the Bernabeu, winning four La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues as one of the club’s Galacticos, redefining what a modern full-back could do.

So when an 18-year-old Marcelo made the move to Europe from Fluminense in January 2007 and was immediately tagged as his countryman’s successor, the stakes could barely have been higher.

Marcelo on replacing Roberto Carlos at Real Madrid

Marcelo arrived at Real Madrid as a teenager (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Everything happened very quickly,” Marcelo tells FourFourTwo when asked about his move to Spain. “One of the Real Madrid directors contacted Fluminense – at first I didn’t believe it, because it was the club’s Galacticos era. It caught me completely off guard, but when that kind of opportunity arrives, it’s impossible to say no.

“I was treated exceptionally from the very beginning. I travelled to Madrid to be given a tour of the facilities, just to get an initial impression of everything. But the club already had everything prepared – the contract, the conditions, even the suit for the presentation.”

Carlos won four La Liga titles at Real Madrid (Image credit: PA)

And what did being labelled as Carlos’ successor as a teenager feel like?

“That label weighed heavily on me for a while,” he continues. “Without my family’s support, it would have been impossible to succeed at Real Madrid. Arriving at the best club in the world at such a young age was already difficult – but having to play under the pressure of being the new Roberto Carlos, who was also my role model, made it even harder.

“However, I tried to stay calm and made it clear that I wanted to write my own story. I only wanted to be Marcelo – not anyone’s successor.”

Marcelo would indeed replace Carlos, who has since said that Marcelo became the greatest left-back in history.

“I think it’s terrible… [Laughs] If he says that, then he knows less about football than I thought!” Marcelo says. “Roberto Carlos is the greatest left-back in history, without discussion. We’re different, but he had everything – beyond defending, he could strike a ball extraordinarily well, scored many goals and provided assists.

“He was more complete and I don’t see myself anywhere near what he was. I still get nervous when he’s in front of me!”

Marcelo would go on win the Champions League five times with Madrid (Image credit: Alamy)

Marcelo’s glittering Madrid career only came after early doubts about his ability from the fans, but the defender would eventually be able to silence these doubters.

“Real Madrid helped me in every way, because the early stages weren’t at all easy. I trained, but didn’t get many minutes. That worried me, because I lacked the tactical understanding. Fabio Capello was very strict in that regard – a defensive coach who used a classic 4-4-2.

“Everyone had clear instructions. If I pushed forward, I couldn’t neglect my defensive responsibilities. In Brazil I’d been used to different philosophies. But in terms of football, I never doubted my ability to offer something different.”