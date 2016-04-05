Cafu urges Neymar to stay at Barcelona

Brazil legend Cafu has urged Neymar to stay at Barcelona as he feels the Camp Nou side are the ideal club for his compatriot.

Neymar has been in scintillating form for La Liga leaders Barca this season but talks over a contract extension remain on-going.

The Brazil captain has subsequently been linked with fierce rivals Real Madrid, and more recently Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Cafu - a two-time World Cup winner with Brazil - believes Barca is the perfect club for Neymar at this stage of his career.

"I hope that he can continue at Barcelona," Cafu told Laureus.com.

"Barcelona are a team that supports him, a team that provide him with structure to help him continue to shine."

Neymar was beaten to the 2015 FIFA Ballon d'Or by club-mate Lionel Messi, but Cafu thinks it is only a matter of time before his fellow Brazilian is crowned the world's best.

"Neymar's moment will come, it didn't come this time, but the next time, for sure. Neymar will increase his advantage over the others," he added.

"Each player becomes the best in the world in their own time. He is very important for world football today, the way football should be played, content and happy.

"He could become one of the world’s best football idols."

Neymar is expected to feature at his home Olympics in Rio later this year and Cafu believes Brazil have a good chance to at last win a gold medal if the Barcelona star - who won silver at London 2012 - is part of the squad.

"He is the most important player in the Brazilian team. I think he should play. If he does, we will be able to win an Olympic medal," Cafu stressed.

"We have never won an Olympic Games and for that reason it will be important for us.

"Independent of whether we won or lost the 2014 World Cup, the Olympics will be important for us to create more credibility."