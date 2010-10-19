Cagliari fined for racist chants
By app
MILAN - Cagliari have been fined 25,000 euros after racist chants from their fans resulted in a three-minute suspension of play during Sunday's home match with Inter Milan, Serie A said in a statement on Tuesday.
The referee, using new powers from the Italian Football Federation, halted the match because of the chants aimed at Inter's Samuel Eto'o. The game soon got underway again and there was no further trouble.
AS Roma were fined 10,000 euros after a fan shone a laser into the eyes of an assistant referee during Saturday's 2-1 win over Genoa.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.