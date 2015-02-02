Cahill announces deal with Shanghai Shenhua

Cahill officially left New York Red Bulls on Monday and announced on Tuesday in Sydney that he will move to Shanghai Shenhua.

The 35-year-old, who helped Australia to their maiden Asian Cup title on Saturday, has claimed that his club future would always be dictated by where he could best prepare to represent his country, with Cahill still confident he can play at the 2018 World Cup.

In the lead-up to Cahill's announcement, the veteran was linked with his former Premier League club Everton, as well as his manager at Goodison Park - David Moyes, now with Real Sociedad - and West Ham.

UAE club Al Wahda had also claimed they were in discussions with Cahill during the Asian Cup.

Cahill is Australia's all-time leading goal-scorer with 39 goals, including three at this year's Asian Cup on home soil.

Known for his impressive aerial ability, Cahill started his senior career with Millwall, helping them to the FA Cup final in 2004, before he moved to Everton in the Premier League.

Cahill scored 56 goals in 226 Premier League matches for Everton, followed by 14 in 62 over three MLS seasons with the Red Bulls.