Cahill expects Arsenal title challenge

​Chelsea defender Gary Cahill is unsure if Arsenal are his team's biggest Premier League title threats this season, but he expects Arsene Wenger's men to challenge.

A first-half goal from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain helped Arsenal claim a 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Community Shield on Sunday.

The Manchester clubs and Arsenal are considered among Chelsea's threats as Jose Mourinho's men look to go back-to-back.

Asked if Arsenal were the biggest threats, Cahill said: "I don't know about biggest.

"But they're certainly going to be up there. I've seen they've had a great pre-season, they look sharp, they've got fantastic players, so for sure they're going to be up there."

Cahill said the loss hurt Chelsea, despite the importance of the Community Shield often being played down.

"It matters a lot, we want to win, you play at Wembley you know it's a big game. we get the feeling it's a big game," the England defender said.

"Obviously against Arsenal is big. But at the same time we're in pre-season, we've come back a bit later than a few people, so we've still got to work hard this week, we've got another game mid-week to prepare for the season.

"I spoke before the game and said it won't have an impact on the season. Of course we'd like to win and of course it's a big game, so like I said we're very disappointed."