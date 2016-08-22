Cahill warns rivals over City attack

Melbourne City striker Tim Cahill is convinced he can fit into any system and believes he can form a lethal attacking partnership with goal machine Bruno Fornaroli this season.

Cahill has committed to playing the next two seasons in the A-League, while Fornaroli signed a three-year deal earlier this month.

With the duo both accustomed to leading the line for their respective sides, speculation surrounds how City will set up to accommodate their stars.

Cahill, however, is unfazed and believes his versatility will be key.

"The way I see myself coming into this team is that I want to transition into their formation, their style," he told the club's website.

"I want to make their players better and I also want to be a leader on and off the pitch.

"When you ask me some of the strikers I've played with in my career, I've always fitted the mould of what the team needs.

"New York Red Bulls I played as a holding midfielder and attacking. I was winning the ball and getting it to Thierry [Henry] and making late runs into the box to score.

"The way I see the formation with Fornaroli is the question I would then flick back is how are people going to stop Fornaroli and Cahill and the midfielders and attackers in one team?"

Fornaroli plundered a record-breaking 25 goals in 29 appearances for City in his debut campaign, including a spectacular double in City's elimination final win over Perth Glory.

And Cahill for his part is delighted he will get the chance to finish his career at a club like City.

"I think the immediate feeling was excited," said Cahill when describing the feeling of being back in Australia.

"It had to be because I think it's probably now 19-20 years since I left to chase my dreams of being a professional footballer in England and now finally the path has taken me home.

"My intention is football first and to be solely focused on being the fittest I can be and contributing to the team.

"And with that mix and what they had last year, the goal has to be now finishing higher and also looking to win some silverware for a club that can definitely achieve those goals."