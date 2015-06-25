Caicara tipped to impress at Schalke

After Junior Caicara made the move to Schalke, general manager Horst Heldt says the full-back will offer much-needed competition for coach Andre Breitenreiter.

The Brazilian full-back joined from Ludogorets on Wednesday, having won three league titles in Bulgaria while also featuring in the UEFA Champions League last season.

Having followed Johannes Geis through the door at the Veltins Arena, Caicara has been backed to offer the likes of Atsuto Uchida competition in Breitenreiter's debut season.

"We saw last season how important it is to have two players for each position if possible," Heldt told the club's official website.

"With Junior Caicara, we now have another skilled right-back in the team together with Atsuto Uchida, who will certainly continue to help us.

"We've watched him intensely over the past months and are convinced by his ability.

"Junior is massively looking forward to the new tasks, really wants to take the next step forward in his career and break through at Schalke."