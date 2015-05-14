Calderon: Only Bale will decide his Real future

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon cannot see Gareth Bale departing the Santiago Bernabeu in the close-season unless his heart is set on a move away from the Spanish capital.

Bale has faced criticism following recent performances, including after both legs of Real's UEFA Champions League semi-final against Juventus that came to a thrilling climax on Wednesday as the Serie A champions progressed 3-2 on aggregate.

The Wales international's agent has suggested that Bale's team-mates do not pass to him enough, prompting speculation that his stay with the club could be cut short two years after joining from Tottenham.

However, Calderon told talkSPORT: "I think Gareth Bale will stay at Real Madrid. As I always say, it's the player who decides whether he leaves or not.

"I don't see Real Madrid selling him now, having paid more than €100m for him. He'll only leave if he says, 'I'm not happy here, I want to leave'.

"That's the only situation I can see him leaving the club. He wasn't the worst player against Juventus, he was unlucky not to score.

"I don't think he's been a failure. He came with a higher transfer fee than Cristiano Ronaldo so people are always going to compare Bale with him.

"They want to see him be better than Ronaldo, to score more goals. It's impossible, though.

"It's unfair to say he's failed. Real Madrid are very demanding, they want to win all of the titles every year, but it's impossible."