Calhanoglu uninterested in Barca, claims agent

Bektas Demirtas claims the Catalan giants have expressed an interest in his client, but that Calhanoglu is happy to remain at Leverkusen.

Calhanoglu has made 23 Bundesliga appearances for Leverkusen this season, scoring five goals, and any potential move could not go through until January next year, due to Barca's transfer embargo.

"It's true," Demirtas told Express. "Barcelona has reported and deposited their interest.

"Not to sound arrogant, but for Hakan, interest from Barcelona is uninteresting.

"He has everything he needs at Leverkusen.

"He's playing in the Champions League and competing for the DFB-Pokal, plus things are going well for him in the Bundesliga."