Callejon happy at Napoli despite missing Spain

Jose Callejon has admitted he misses Spain but the forward has no intention of cutting short his current contract with Napoli.

Callejon moved to Naples in July 2013 from Real Madrid after making over 50 appearances in the Spanish capital following a brief spell with Espanyol.

Since moving to Serie A the 29-year-old has scored 50 goals in 167 appearances for Napoli, winning the Coppa Italia in 2013-14 - when he was the top goal scorer in the competition.

The Spain international signed a new deal at Stadio San Paolo in July, tying him to the club until 2020 and despite missing home he is committed to the club.

"It is true that we miss Spain because the family, friends and people you love [are there]," he told AS.

"Right now I am very happy [at Napoli]. I renewed my contract there for four years and I'm very happy."

Callejon is back in the Spain squad for Thursday's World Cup qualifier with Italy after nearly two years since earning his first two caps, but he insists he never gave up hope of an international recall.

"I never lost hope and I worked hard to get back," he added.

"I always tried to do the best for my club, the rest was out of my hands.

"We [Napoli] have started well this season, both as a team and a personal level, so I hope to continue like this with Spain."