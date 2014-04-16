Callejon: No regrets over Real Madrid exit
Jose Callejon admits it was hard to leave Real Madrid but insists he has no regrets as he nears the end of his first season with Napoli.
The 27-year-old made the switch to Stadio San Paolo in a reported €10million deal in the close-season, after failing to become a regular starter at the Bernabeu.
Callejon has responded with a return of 12 goals in 32 Serie A appearances for Rafael Benitez's men, in what has been an impressive debut campaign.
The former Espanyol man concedes he found it difficult to depart a club of Real's stature, but stated a desire for first-team football made it a necessity to leave.
He told Corriere dello Sport: "I left Real Madrid in order to find greater consistency to my performance, in order to play more and to make a change in my career
"It has not been easy, (Real) is a club it is hard to leave, but at some point my love for football prevailed and I went to Napoli.
"Benitez described the project and spoke of this club. I had some offers, but I was convinced by everything. Now I can confirm that I was not wrong.
"In Madrid, football is important, you live with this enormous pressure. But here it has the same worth as religion.
"I feel good here and I feel the support of the people. I hope to go as far as possible with Napoli."
