Callejon: No regrets over Real Madrid exit

The 27-year-old made the switch to Stadio San Paolo in a reported €10million deal in the close-season, after failing to become a regular starter at the Bernabeu.

Callejon has responded with a return of 12 goals in 32 Serie A appearances for Rafael Benitez's men, in what has been an impressive debut campaign.

The former Espanyol man concedes he found it difficult to depart a club of Real's stature, but stated a desire for first-team football made it a necessity to leave.

He told Corriere dello Sport: "I left Real Madrid in order to find greater consistency to my performance, in order to play more and to make a change in my career

"It has not been easy, (Real) is a club it is hard to leave, but at some point my love for football prevailed and I went to Napoli.

"Benitez described the project and spoke of this club. I had some offers, but I was convinced by everything. Now I can confirm that I was not wrong.

"In Madrid, football is important, you live with this enormous pressure. But here it has the same worth as religion.

"I feel good here and I feel the support of the people. I hope to go as far as possible with Napoli."