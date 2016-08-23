Calleri hoping for Tevez advice

West Ham striker Jonathan Calleri is hoping to speak to Carlos Tevez for advice on settling into the Premier League.

The Argentine forward made his Premier League debut for West Ham against Bournemouth on Sunday after signing a season-long loan deal from Deportivo Maldonado.

Tevez memorably helped West Ham to avoid relegation in his sole season with the club, and Calleri plans to contact his compatriot soon.

"I still haven't spoken to Carlos about the club, but I think we will speak in the next week or so and then we can chat about his time here," Calleri told West Ham's website.

"I feel very comfortable here and I am really pleased to be at West Ham.

"I will be trying to move forward as best possible so that I can integrate myself into the team and achieve some great things with this squad."

Calleri accepted that the language barrier is a problem, but the 22-year-old is working on his English skills.

"My English is improving, I am trying to listen and I am understanding everything," Calleri said.

"For the moment, I am struggling to express myself as well as I would like, so I will work hard and study English so that I can speak to the level where I want to be.

"I will try to adapt my game to the Premier League as quickly as possible and when I am well adapted, I will be able to show this league what I am capable of doing."

West Ham confirmed on Tuesday that 19-year-old winger Martin Samuelsen has signed a new four-year deal to stay at the club.

Norway international Samuelsen, who made his senior debut for West Ham last season, said: "I've been here for a year now, and nothing makes me happier than signing a new contract at the club to stay even longer."