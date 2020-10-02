Callum Booth returns to St Johnstone squad for clash with Celtic

St Johnstone welcome Callum Booth back into their squad for the clash with Celtic following an Achilles injury.

The left-back has been missing since the third game of the season.

Recent signing Craig Bryson is also pushing to be involved after regaining fitness.

Celtic’s Nir Bitton will miss Sunday’s trip with a twisted ankle.

The Israel international was injured early in the Hoops’ 1-0 Europa League play-off win over Sarajevo on Thursday night.

Striker Albian Ajeti remains out with a hamstring problem and winger James Forrest is still sidelined with an ankle injury.