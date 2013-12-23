Cambiasso keen to take one game at a time

Inter closed to within five points of third-placed Napoli following a 1-0 victory over their city rivals, secured by Rodrigo Palacio's 86th-minute goal.

However, experienced midfielder Cambiasso feels it is imperative his side focus on each individual game, rather than where they may finish at the end of the season.

"It's true we managed to gain a few points on Napoli, who are currently third because they didn't manage to win their last game (a 1-1 draw at Cagliari)," Cambiasso said.

"But, as we said the other day after the loss against them (Napoli), it is useless to look at the league table because if you don't look at it as winning three points at a time, it becomes almost impossible to get close to the top.

"We just want to play well like we did (against Milan) and then we will see."