Cambiasso to play on despite uncertain future

The Argentina international is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, having featured 24 times in all competitions for Walter Mazzarri this season.

Mazzarri has already stated his intention to use this campaign to decide who will feature in his squad next term with Cambiasso currently set to leave San Siro.

However, the 33-year-old is not ready to call time on his career, whether he is offered a new deal with Inter or not.

"One thing I do know is that I'm 33 and I still want to play football, I don't know where, but I do know I want to play," he told Sport Mediaset.

"Would I sign any contract Inter offered me? We need to look at the timeframe.

"One thing that is for sure, is that Inter and Cambiasso will always have a great story to tell."

Cambiasso has been a regular under several coaches since arriving in Milan from Real Madrid in 2004 winning a number of Serie A and Coppa Italia titles as well as the UEFA Champions League in 2010.