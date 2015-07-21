Cambiasso rejects Leicester return

Esteban Cambiasso has announced he will not return to Leicester City next season after rejecting a contract offer from the Premier League side.

The former Argentina midfielder was instrumental in Leicester's revival in the 2014-15 campaign that saw them spectacularly pull clear of the bottom three in the closing weeks.

Cambiasso only signed a one-year deal at the King Power Stadium, but the club – and head coach Claudio Ranieri – had expressed their desire to retain the 34-year-old.

"I would like to announce that I have decided not to renew my contract with Leicester City," Cambiasso posted on his official Facebook page.

"I have taken this decision only 24 hours after receiving the proposal from Leicester because I want to give the club as much time as possible to find an alternative.

"I would like to thank all the fans who last season made me feel proud to be part of a club with an unforgettable spirit and energy.

"And a very special thanks to all my team-mates, staff and every people of the club, with whom I have lived one of the most important years of my career, crowned with the remaining EPL status.

"Many thanks to everyone, [I am] keeping you all in my heart for ever."