Cambridge to host Man United in fourth round

Louis van Gaal's men overcame League One opposition Yeovil Town in the third round on Sunday and they will come up against fourth-tier opposition in Cambridge in their next tie.

Cambridge overcame Luton Town 2-1 in their third-round clash on Saturday and Richard Money's men, who were promoted via the Conference play-offs last season, will now have the chance to take on the Van Gaal's expensively assembled Premier League squad.

Holders Arsenal, who defeated Hull City 2-0 in a re-run of last year's final in the third round at the weekend, will travel to Championship outfit Brighton and Hove Albion.

Top-flight leaders Chelsea have been given a home tie against either Millwall or Bradford City, who drew 3-3 in an entertaining encounter first time round.

Meanwhile Manchester City, who had to come from behind to see off Sheffield Wednesday in the last round, have been given another home tie against Championship opposition in Middlesbrough.

The ties will be played on the weekend of January 24 and 25.

Draw in full:

Crystal Palace v Southampton or Ipswich Town

Cambridge United v Manchester United

Blackburn Rovers v Swansea City

Chelsea v Millwall or Bradford City

Derby County v Scunthorpe United or Chesterfield

Preston North End v Sheffield United

Birmingham City v West Brom

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth

Cardiff City v Reading

AFC Wimbledon or Liverpool v Bolton Wanderers

Burnley or Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

Brighton and Hove Albion v Arsenal

Rochdale v Stoke City

Sunderland v Fulham or Wolverhampton Wanderers

Doncaster Rovers or Bristol City v Everton or West Ham

Manchester City v Middlesbrough