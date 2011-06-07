Cameroon and Russia share Salzburg stalemate

Cameroon's Aurelien Chedjou's struck the woodwork towards the end of a largely uneventful match which was interrupted with two minutes remaining when several fans ran onto the pitch.

The Indomitable Lions were licking their wounds after a goalless draw against visiting Senegal on Saturday left their African Nations Cup qualifying hopes hanging by a thread.

Russia, meanwhile, had enjoyed a 3-1 win over Armenia in a Euro 2012 qualifier at the weekend that kept them level on points with the leaders in their group.

Russia's Dutch coach Dick Advocaat made wholesale changes from Saturday's match, giving several players their debuts, and his side looked livelier in a first half played in pouring rain.

Russia striker Pavel Pogrebnyak sent a low close-range shot wide early on and Alan Dzagoyev also missed the target from the edge of the box midway through the half.

But the African team came alive towards the end of the game, creating several chances of their own.

FEW CHANCES

Pierre Webo, who replaced captain Samuel Eto'o at half-time, saw his powerful header tipped over by Russia's second-choice goalkeeper Vyacheslav Malafeyev while Chedjou's header hit the post less than a minute later.

"We had a few chances and should have won this game," Advocaat said. "But I have to be satisfied with our effort."

There had been some light relief when one of the intruders who ran on to the pitch kicked a ball in the Cameroon goal to the amusement of the players, fans and Austrian referee Thomas Einwaller before they left the arena with no security in sight.

It was the first game between the two countries since Russia thrashed Cameroon 6-1 in the 1994 World Cup when striker Oleg Salenko set a record with five goals in a match at the finals.

Cameroon have had a turbulent week with fans rioting after Saturday's home draw with Senegal in which Eto'o missed an 87th minute penalty all but dashing their hopes of qualifying.

Three years ago, Salzburg was the scene of much happier memories for Russia, who beat European champions Greece 1-0 in a group match on their way to the Euro 2008 semi-finals.

Tuesday's game had a totally different atmosphere as Russia's disappointing friendly results continued after a 2-0 defeat by Belgium, 1-0 loss to Iran and 1-1 draw with Qatar.