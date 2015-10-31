Cameroon sack Finke

Volker Finke has been axed as Cameroon coach, the nation's football federation announced on Friday.

The Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) decided to part ways with Finke, two weeks before Cameroon's CAF World Cup qualifier against Niger, after an executive meeting.

Alexandre Belinga was appointed on a temporary basis, with fellow Cameroonian Bonaventure Djonkep his assistant ahead of a two-legged second-round tie against Niger, which gets underway on November 13 and concludes four days later.

Finke, who took the reins in May 2013, was under pressure following a number of poor results.

The 67-year-old German oversaw Cameroon's winless 2014 World Cup campaign, where they lost all three games against hosts Brazil, Mexico and Croatia.

Cameroon also endured a forgettable time at the African Nations Cup finals in January, having failed to make it out of the group stage following two losses and a draw.