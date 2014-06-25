Cameroon sports minister calls for assessment

Volker Finke's men were drawn in a tough Group A for the showpiece alongside hosts Brazil, Croatia and Mexico, but they ultimately finished bottom after losing all three of their matches.



A poor performance and 1-0 defeat against Mexico in their opening game gave Cameroon a tough task to qualify and they followed up with a 4-0 loss to Croatia, before being beaten by Brazil 4-1 in their final match.

Cameroon's pre-tournament preparations were disrupted by a row over bonuses but following the team's arrival back in Cameroon, Garoua insisted that a full inquiry into all aspects of their showing in Brazil was necessary.

"I believe that a rapid assessment will be made, especially as it is urgent. Now the competition is over, we know the results," he is quoted as saying by Camfoot.



"It comes to us now to sit and make a good assessment for the consequences and the necessary lessons to be learnt from this expedition technically, administratively and in terms of the general organisation.



"This is a job that must be done with a lot of patience and a lot of calm for all areas so that we really can draw the right lessons.



"We will definitely do an assessment, sector by sector."