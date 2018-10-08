Can called up to Germany squad after Rudiger and Havertz pull out

Emre Can has been called up to Germany's squad for their upcoming Nations League games after Antonio Rudiger and Kai Havertz pulled out through injury.

Rudiger and Havertz both played the full 90 minutes for Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen respectively on Sunday, but will sit out their country's clashes against Netherlands and France.

Their absence has opened the door for Juventus midfielder Can, who has not featured for Joachim Low's side since November 2017.

Marco Reus had already dropped out after picking up a knee injury, with Schalke striker Mark Uth the only new face in an experienced squad.