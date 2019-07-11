Marco Reus News and Features
Date of birth: May 31, 1989
Instagram: @marcinho11
Club(s): Rot Weiss Ahlen, Borussia Monchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund
Country: Germany
Signing fee: £14.8 million
Made his senior debut with Rot Weiss Ahlen but it was after moving to Borussia Monchengladbach that he made his breakthrough, scoring 18 goals to fire them into the Champions League. Left the following season for Borussia Dortmund and helped the club reach the 2013 Champions League final, losing to Bayern Munich. Has scored more than 100 goals for Dortmund and won three DFL-Supercup titles and a DFB-Pokal. Represented Germany at both Euro 2012 and the 2018 World Cup.
Marco Reus News and Features
