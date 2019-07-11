Marco Reus News and Features

Trending

Date of birth: May 31, 1989
Instagram: @marcinho11
Club(s): Rot Weiss Ahlen, Borussia Monchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund
Country: Germany
Signing fee: £14.8 million

Made his senior debut with Rot Weiss Ahlen but it was after moving to Borussia Monchengladbach that he made his breakthrough, scoring 18 goals to fire them into the Champions League. Left the following season for Borussia Dortmund and helped the club reach the 2013 Champions League final, losing to Bayern Munich. Has scored more than 100 goals for Dortmund and won three DFL-Supercup titles and a DFB-Pokal. Represented Germany at both Euro 2012 and the 2018 World Cup.

FIFA

Ranked! The 100 greatest FIFA songs ever

By Mark White, Ed McCambridge

FIFA FIFA soundtracks have become the backdrop of so many lives – and we've sifted through two decades of FIFA cuts to deliver the absolute best

FIFA

By FourFourTwo Staff

News and features about Borussia Dortmund and Germany forward Marco Reus

Erling Haaland Bundesliga Dortmund

The Bundesliga returns: everything you need to know about this season so far

By Ed McCambridge

Will Bayern Munich clinch the title? Will Lewandowski or Werner be top scorer? And who's upsetting the natural order? The big narratives in the Bundesliga

5 goal-fests from the Champions League era

By FourFourTwo Staff

Reus returns to haunt Monchengladbach again as Dortmund win Borussia battle

By FourFourTwo Staff

Valverde lauds Ter Stegen after goalkeeper helps Barcelona grab draw

By FourFourTwo Staff

Ter Stegen denies Dortmund as Barcelona struggle in Champions League opener

By FourFourTwo Staff

Barcelona to make late decision on Lionel Messi

By FourFourTwo Staff

Do me a Favre and don’t be so hasty, demands Dortmund boss

By FourFourTwo Staff

Juan Mata Real Madrid

12 youngsters who decided to leave big clubs early – and were much better off

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar Kristan Heneage looks at a dozen stars who discovered the grass really was greener after waving goobye to the big boys

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar
