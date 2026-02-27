Is Bukayo Saka injured? Injury latest on Arsenal winger
Bukayo Saka was forced off with an injury in the North London Derby
Bukayo Saka is an injury doubt for Arsenal after he was forced off in his side's 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.
The winger has already had two spells on the sidelines so far this season, with fitness having become more of a concern for the England international over the past couple of seasons.
The nature of his departure against Spurs therefore caused some concern.
Is Bukayo Saka fit to play against Chelsea?
Saka received treatment on the picture following Xavi Simons falling awkwardly on him, and immediately looked to the bench.
He was soon replaced by Noni Madueke, who played the remainder of stoppage-time.
Given Saka's fortune with fitness lately, there was understandably plenty of worry around his situation.
Mikel Arteta, true to character, did not clarify the position following the full-time whistle.
However, Saka walked off the field by himself and was moving freely in the celebrations following the game, so the hope will be that the injury is not too serious.
The Arsenal boss may provide a further update on the winger's fitness in his pre-match press conference.
The Gunners face Arsenal this weekend, as they attempt to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.
Despite injury fears, Arsenal have reaffirmed their commitment to Saka with a new contract.
The deal sees him extend his stay with the club until 2030, making him the side's best-paid player.
He has made 298 appearances for the Gunners so far, scoring 78 goals and providing 78 assists.
Saka is valued at €130m, according to Transfermarkt.
