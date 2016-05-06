Can holds no fear of unknown Sevilla

Emre Can admits Sevilla are an unknown entity but says Liverpool's win over Villarreal gives him total belief that they can win the Europa League final.

Jurgen Klopp's side overturned a 1-0 deficit from the first leg of the semi-final with a 3-0 victory over their 10-man opponents at Anfield, with goals from Daniel Sturridge and Adama Lallana sealing the win after Bruno Soriano's early own goal.

Holders Sevilla reached their third final in a row thanks to a 5-3 aggregate win over Shakhtar Donetsk, but Can is confident that Liverpool can triumph in Basel on May 18 if they replicate the performance they produced on Thursday.

"Everybody believes now," he said. "Sevilla have won the last two, and to be honest, I didn't know their team too well. We'll speak about Sevilla with the management, but if we play the way we can, we can win that game.

"We want to win the trophy and play next year in the Champions League."

Can, who returned to action against Villarreal after an ankle injury, hailed the Liverpool fans for producing a vibrant atmosphere throughout the city.

"I'm very, very happy. We played so well as a team. It was an unbelievable night at Anfield, the fans were incredible," he said.

"It was unbelievable what they showed today. I think with the fans, we were all together. That and because we played very well is why we deserved to win the game."