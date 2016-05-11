Can: Liverpool must aim to win Premier League

Liverpool's form in the closing months of the 2015-16 campaign has convinced Emre Can they are ready to compete for the Premier League title next season.

The Anfield side failed to challenge for top honours this campaign as Leicester City cruised to the domestic title.

However, the arrival of Jurgen Klopp and their impressive run to the Europa League final gives Can confidence for 2016-17.

"Everybody knows that Liverpool is a big club and our target has to be, always, to win the title," Can told the official Liverpool website.

"Leicester City deserved to win this year because they played a great, great season and they were strong as a team.

"I think we had some ups and downs this season, but in the last few months you can see we play much better football, and we win more games and score more goals.

"If we keep up the good work from the last months, then hopefully we will win [trophies] next year."

Liverpool missed out on the League Cup this season as Manchester City proved to be too strong after penalties, but they can still claim silverware.

Klopp's men saw off Villarreal in the Europa League semi-finals with an impressive second-leg performance and Can wants to see more of the same in the final against Sevilla.

"I think Villarreal didn’t expect that we would press like that and play like that," he added.

"They came to win the game and after the first half they were not too sure they were in the game because we played very well. It was very difficult to play against us.

"We have to show that in the final as well and then hopefully we will win the final."