Can targets hitting the goal trail at Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has targeted an improvement in his goals and assists return to nail down a regular first-team spot.

Can was utilised mainly as a defender during a debut 2014-15 season at Anfield that yielded just one goal in 27 Premier League appearances.

The Germany international has started two of Liverpool's four league matches this term in his more familiar midfield position and is keen to hone his skills in the final third.

"I want to do more in attack and I know I can improve in that area of my game. I want to do much more going forward in terms of scoring goals and providing assists," he told Liverpool's official website.

"I'm trying to bring that into my game and I'm working on it in training.

"I always try to do my best and put in the running and help out in defence. I'm determined to work hard in defence and in attack."

There is no shortage of competition in Liverpool's midfield with the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Lucas Leiva also at manager Brendan Rodgers' disposal, but Can is relishing the battle for a starting spot.

"I think every player aims to get in the starting XI so I work hard in training and I always try to show what I can do and impress the manager so he picks me," he added.

"At the end of the day I think the competition for places is good for the team.

"I'm ready to take more responsibility as I'm in my second season. My English is improving and I've matured as a player.

"Playing in midfield means you have to take more responsibility. That means I want to score more goals and help the team to get results."