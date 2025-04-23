Liverpool considering €60m move for Everton flop: report

Liverpool are in the race for an expensive forward who flopped at Everton a few years ago, as they look to bolster their attacking options for next season.

With the Premier League title all but confirmed, Liverpool have started looking ahead to the 2025/26 campaign in they hope they can consolidate their dominance under Arne Slot.

And, with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk signed up for another two years, attentions can now turn to incomings rather than tying down those already at Anfield.

Liverpool in the race to sign Everton flop

Slot wants to make some signings of his own (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slot is yet to spend big since arriving at Liverpool last summer, with Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili - who has spent this term on loan at Valencia - the only notable signings the Dutchman has made. But with money to spend and areas of the squad to improve, that task shouldn't prove too difficult once the transfer window opens.

A surprising target has come to light, however, with a former Everton man who struggled in the Premier League wanted at Anfield to add even more firepower to the attack.

Lookman struggled at Everton as a young player

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Liverpool "like" Atalanta's Ademola Lookman, with the 27-year-old having impressed during his time in Bergamo. With 18 goals and seven assists in 36 appearances in all competitions this season, Lookman has continued with the strong form he displayed after bagging a hat-trick in the Europa League final in 2023/24.

The report suggests that Atalanta will want at least €60m for Lookman, however, which is the same as his Transfermarkt valuation. He still has two years remaining on his current deal and Atalanta don't want to lose him, but that price will make a deal "inevitable".

Lookman could slot seamlessly into Slot's starting XI, with the majority of his performances coming as a second striker in Gian Piero Gasperini's side this season. That position allows him the freedom to create as well as score goals, similar to the role Luis Diaz has played for Liverpool.

The Nigeria international would have to cross the Stanley Park divide if he does return to the Premier League with Liverpool, having spent two seasons at Everton earlier in his career. The Toffees paid Charlton £11m for the forward in 2017, but he managed just four goals in 48 appearances as he struggled to make the step up.

Lookman scored a Europa League hat-trick last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since then Lookman has played for RB Leipzig, Fulham, Leicester and now Atalanta, and is in the form of his life.

In FourFourTwo's view, €60m is a lot of money for a forward who hasn't ripped up any trees in the three spells he has had in the Premier League previously, but it's clear he has developed into a completely different player since moving to Italy. Whether Liverpool will move or not remains to be seen, but he would certainly add some quality to their side.