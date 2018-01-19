Can will 'give everything' at Liverpool despite Juventus talks

Emre Can insists he will be fully committed to Liverpool for the rest of the season despite speculation over a move to Juventus.

The Germany international's contract expires at the end of 2017-18 season and there has been no breakthrough in talks over an extension.

Juve director general Giuseppe Marotta confirmed this week that the Serie A champions want to sign the player, who is allowed to reach a pre-contract agreement with a club outside the Premier League.

Although it looks likely his future lies away from Anfield, Can says he will give his all to help Liverpool achieve their goals this term.

"I still have a contract here until the end of the season," he told Sky Sports News. "I give everything for the club, I will try to give everything for the club.

"The rest is down to my agent, and I'm just responsible for performances on the pitch.

"Of course, if I have a contract I will always give my best, or I will try to give my best."

Can has made 18 top-flight appearances this season, scoring once.