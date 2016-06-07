Canada 2 Uzbekistan 1: Komilov own goal the difference

Canada recorded a 2-1 win over Uzbekistan in Tuesday's international friendly at Thermenstadion Bad Waltersdorf, Akram Komilov's own goal with nine minutes left on the clock the difference.

Benito Floro's men had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan on Friday, but they went one better in their final friendly before they resume their 2018 World Cup qualification campaign against Honduras in September.

Uzbekistan looked dangerous early on via Server Djeparov and Igor Sergeev, but it was Canada captain David Edgar who opened the scoring in the 20th minute, heading home Scott Arfield's cross.

Samvel Babayan's men pushed hard for an equaliser early in the second half and they eventually got their reward when Eldor Shomurodov found the net from close range in the 62nd minute after some good work from Sergeev.

Canada eventually emerged victorious, though, as Komilov beat his own goalkeeper in unfortunate fashion after Junior Hoilett's dangerous cross to make it 2-1.