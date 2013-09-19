Canada become Socceroos' latest friendly foe

The FFA has struggled of late to keep its plans for the senior men's team under wraps, with news of the high-profile games against Brazil and France leaked to the media and displayed on the fixtures section of FIFA's website before confirmation arrived from Australia's governing body.

Although less noteworthy than the clashes with the Selecao and Les Blues, the match against Canada at Craven Cottage on October 15 also became public knowledge before FFA's official confirmation.

The games against France in Paris and Canada in London loom as a major test of the Socceroos' credibility after their humiliating 6-0 loss to Brazil earlier this month.

Head coach Holger Osieck, reportedly under pressure to keep his job ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, has offered only a lukewarm endorsement of the merits of Australia's latest fixture.

"The opportunity came up to play Canada on the second FIFA match date in October after we play France on the Friday evening in Paris," Osieck said in a statement.

"For us it is important to play as many international matches as possible in the lead-up to the World Cup."