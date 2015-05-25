Cancelo completes permanent Valencia move

Joao Cancelo has joined Valencia on a permanent basis after impressing during his loan spell from Primeira Liga champions Benfica.

The Portugal Under-21 international initially moved to the Mestalla in August 2014 on a season-long loan.

Cancelo has subsequently made 10 La Liga appearances this season and has done enough to convince Valencia - who finished fourth this season - to hand him a lengthy contract until June 2021.

"I am very happy to continue at Valencia, who I hope to help for a long time," he told Valencia's official website.

"I will always carry Benfica in my heart, but now my biggest dream is to continue giving the best for Valencia, to grow in the team and return the great confidence that the club has shown in me."