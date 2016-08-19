Candreva: I came to Inter to win

Antonio Candreva is determined to win silverware with Inter following his transfer from Lazio.

The Italy international was initially linked with a move to Napoli, but eventually opted to join Inter instead and is looking forward to a new chapter in his career.

"I joined Inter to win. That is what Inter are used to doing," said Candreva.

"Inter were chasing after me and I am proud to have joined this club. Negotiations were long and hard and at some point I feared the deal would collapse. I did not reject Napoli. I don't know whether there were talks between both clubs.

"Inter wanted me right from the start and I am proud to be here.

"I have reached the right age to aim for success. Juventus have been the team to beat in recent years, but we want to improve on last season and have a good campaign.

"We have got a lot of quality players and we can achieve big things together."

The 29-year-old signed a four-year deal with Inter.