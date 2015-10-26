Cannavaro appointed Al Nassr boss

Former Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro has been appointed head coach of defending Saudi Arabian Pro League champions Al Nassr until the end of the season.

Cannavaro replaces Jorge da Silva after the latter was sacked last week, and the World Cup winner - who retired in 2011 - has been given an eight-month contract, with an optional one-year extension.

The 42-year-old's appointment sees his return to club management after leaving Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao in June, following a year in charge.

Al Nassr took to Twitter to express their delight at the appointment of the former Real Madrid and Juventus defender.

"#NFC signed a contract with @fabiocannavaro to be #ALNASSR head coach until the end of the season, congratulations!" a post read.

Cannavaro's first match in charge comes on Thursday when Al Nassr – who have five points from their opening four games – travel to Al Wahda looking for their second win of the season.