Cannavaro wants to replace Conte as Italy boss

Fabio Cannavaro has set his sights on replacing Antonio Conte as Italy head coach after Euro 2016.

The 42-year-old, who earned 136 caps for the Azzurri and won the World Cup as captain in 2006, has managed Chinese outfit Guangzhou Evergrande and Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Cannavaro believes he is now ready to manage Italy, who will be looking for a new boss following the tournament in France after Conte confirmed his intention to leave the role, with Chelsea his expected destination.

"I would love to become the national team coach," former Ballon d'Or winner Cannavaro told Sky Italia.

"I am aware that it is a tough job, but I spent 15 years with Italy. In my opinion, I have the right experience for this role and I know the environment very well too."

Cannavaro also had an answer ready for those who may claim he does not have the relevant experience to take the position.

He added: "When a former player remains in the game and gets told he doesn't have experience I don't understand it, but that's football.

"Pep Guardiola wasn't told that he needed experience, but if it had gone badly at Barcelona that is what they would have said."